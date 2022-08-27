‘Babar Azam probably the best batter in world across formats’: Virat Kohli

India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and called him “the top batter in the world” across formats.

During a chat with Star Sports ahead of high-voltage Pakistan-India clash, Kohli Kohli also highlighted how Babar has always been full of respect for him.

“The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. Him and Imad (Wasim). Imad I have known since Under-19 cricket, we have played against each other and Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat.”

The former Indian captain also termed Babar a ‘down-to-earth character’.

“We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn’t changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently,” the top Indian batter continued.

While talking about his meeting with Babar on the sidelines of the practice sessions ahead of their clash in the Asia Cup, Virat said that he congratulated Babar for how he’s been playing and told him how amazing it is to watch him play.

“Eventually you need to have players like Babar to keep world cricket exciting,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 15th edition of the Asia Cup will embark on August 27 with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the curtain raiser. The most anticipated clash of the tournament between India and Pakistan, however, is scheduled for August 28.

