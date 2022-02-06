Sunday, February 6, 2022
Web Desk

#PSL7: Babar Azam impresses with stellar catches against Islamabad United

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam has impressed everyone with stellar catches against Islamabad United during the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 today.

Babar Azam exhibited outstanding fielding performance in today’s match as he impressively took three catches, sending three batsmen of Islamabad United off to the pavilion.

IU skipper Shadab Khan was caught by Babar Azam in the 16th over of the match delivered by Chris Jordan. Azam did not miss the chance and jumped off to catch it.

The KK skipper has also taken a brilliant catch of IU slogger Asif Ali during Usman Shinwari’s over, leaving people shocked.

Colin Munro was also caught by Babar Azam during Chris Jordan’s over again.

