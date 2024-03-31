Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan captain in white ball cricket

Star batter, Babar Azam, has been reappointed as Pakistan captain in the white ball cricket ahead of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand on home soil, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that “following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.”

Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. pic.twitter.com/ad4KLJYRMK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2024

Earlier, ESPN Cricinfo reported that Babar Azam has reportedly asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make him the captain of the national team in all three formats

The report said that 29-year-old Azam asked the PCB to be appointed captain across all three formats if he is to consider a return.

Following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023, Babar was removed from the captaincy in all formats with Shaheen taking the realm of the shorter format and Shan Masood becoming Test captain while no skipper for ODIs was announced.

The decision to replace Shaheen Afridi in shorter format came after Pakistan lost the T20I series against New Zealand 4-1 under his captaincy.

Related: Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan’s all-format captain

In red-ball format, Pakistan played just one series under Shah Masood’s captaincy against Australia in December 2023 and lost to Kangaroos by 3-0.

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam has so far captained Pakistan in five international tournaments —T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and 2023, and World Cup 2023.

The men in Green have not won any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his captaincy.