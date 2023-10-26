Babar Azam has no growth as a captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez once again shared his insights on Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s individual performances and leadership skills ahead of the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against South Africa at Chennai.

Pakistan, under the leadership of the right-handed batter, is currently placed in fifth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with two wins and three losses from five matches.

The side will take on the Proteas on Friday. A victory would keep the Green Shirts’ chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam is currently receiving flak for Pakistan’s performances since the Asia Cup 2023 and the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Former cricketers and a vast section of social media accused him of using his influence regarding team selection.

Moreover, his performance and leadership skills have come under fire as well. He has been called a “selfish” player with a laid-back leadership attitude.

Some had even called for his replacement as the frontman.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez believes Babar Azam is a good player but cannot be termed a great as he hasn’t matured and tactically grown as a leader as he should have been for the past three years.

He added that it is up to Babar Azam and the Pakistan Cricket Board to decide whether he should thrive without captaincy or shine while being under pressure.

Mohammad Hafeez said Babar Azam is the best batter in Pakistan and has been giving good performances but the expectations people have of him and his comparison with legends were unfair.

He admitted that he has a problem when people call him a “great player”, adding that those who consider him haven’t seen one yet.

The former Pakistan captain said Babar Azam still has to prove and set things right. He added that the latter is under pressure when he has been declared a “great” prematurely.

However, he felt that the Pakistan captain should be supported for the remainder of the World Cup but he should get back in touch and play in an aggressive mode like his counterpart Rohit Sharma.

