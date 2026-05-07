Babar Azam remains Pakistan’s best batter: Shan Masood

Shan Masood, Pakistan’s Test captain, has stated that Babar Azam remains Pakistan’s premier batter, noting that every time Babar scores, it boosts his confidence.

During a press briefing in Dhaka, the captain expressed his expectation that Babar Azam will replicate the form he displayed during the 2026 PSL season. Masood further noted the advantage of working with coaches who were formerly their teammates in the national side.

“Bangladesh has its own strengths and weaknesses, as do we. We are not taking any opponent lightly. Confronting the Bengal Tigers in their home conditions is a significant challenge,” Shan Masood stated.

The 36-year-old captain, reflecting on the squad, disclosed that while the lineup is strong, final selection depends on player performance over the next few days. A final pitch assessment will be made before deciding the playing XI. Regarding the conditions, Masood shared that the pitch is likely to favor pacers, as a noticeable amount of grass has been left on the surface.

“Bangladesh possesses a remarkable bowling attack; we must post a solid total against them. We have built the squad to ensure we can field an XI suited to the conditions,” he said. He also addressed changes in the top order due to injuries, adding, “The engine of any team is undoubtedly the middle order.”

Shan Masood emphasized the importance of bowling in the longest format: “The message is crystal clear in Test cricket: unless you take 20 wickets, you cannot win. Bowlers play a significant role in winning matches, and I am very confident in my bowling lineup.”

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence this Friday in Mirpur, Dhaka, with the second Test beginning on May 16 in Sylhet.