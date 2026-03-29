Babar Azam reveals his favourite batting position

Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam has ended speculation surrounding his batting position in the T20s.

Speaking to Ramiz Raja after the toss on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium, the former Pakistan team captain delivered a measured but definitive response to the long-standing debate.

Babar Azam outlined his role with clarity, stressing that his decision was motivated by the team’s structural needs rather than personal ambition.

“This tournament, I’ll be opening the innings. This position suits me. There’ll be different opinions, but the best position for me is where the team needs me,” Babar said.

Commenting on Babar Azam’s statement, the panelists of Har Lamha Purjosh said it’s the natural position of his batting, where he scored more runs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Basit Ali said Babar Azam should have said this before the start of the T20 World Cup, that this position suits him. “We too said, Babar Azam should open in the World Cup.”

Kamran Akmal said, Babar Azam is a player of 4th position in the team. How can a player reveal his favourite batting position in the World Cup, but keeping him plain at the 4th position in the mega event, cost the Pakistan team, he added.