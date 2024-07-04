Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi ‘punished’ after poor T20 World Cup performance

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced a series of measures for the betterment of Pakistan cricket team following the poor T20 World Cup 2024 performance.

In an informal conversation with reporters in Lahore, the PCB chairman talked about surgery in the Pakistan cricket team, the future of Babar Azam as captain, accountability of selectors and upgradation of stadiums before all-important ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi categorically stated that players who do not participate in domestic cricket will be barred from playing internationally.

Read More: PCB announces captain for Bangladesh series

PCB chief announced that the players who are seeking NOCs for domestic leagues will be denied due to the Test series

Several Pakistan stars including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have requested NOCs for the GT20 (Global T20 Canada), but Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the national commitments should always come first.

Notably, various fitness assessments, including the Yo-Yo test, have been made mandatory.

Read More: PCB chief Naqvi breaks silence on his ‘major surgery’ remarks

Mohsin Naqvi also talked about the recent misbehaving incident involving star pacer Haris Rauf during the T20 World Cup.

He revealed that the individual who harassed Rauf has been reported to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed that Shan Masood will remain the captain of national team for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.