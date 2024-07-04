PCB announces captain for Bangladesh series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Thursday that Shan Masood will remain the captain of national team for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Talking to media, Naqvi said that he spoke with Masood via video call to discuss improvements for the team in Test cricket.

“No decision has made to remove Shan Masood as Test captain of national team,” he clarified, adding that the 34-year-old opening batter will continue to lead Men in Green in Tests as he had received positive feedback regarding Masood’s leaderships.

“Many have given positive feedback about his leadership,” said PCB chairman.

On venues for Bangladesh Test series, Mohsin Naqvi said that the PCB has finalised the venues for the Test series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Multan, Karachi or Rawalpindi as Gaddafi Stadium is undergoing upgradation.

