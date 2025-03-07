Two more Monkeypox case reported in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan has reported two more Monkeypox (also known as mpox) cases in 2025, ARY News reported.

According to health department, both patients are from Peshawar, with one being a 20-year-old local resident and the other a 42-year-old individual who returned from Saudi Arabia last year ¹.

According to the health department, the 20-year-old patient’s case is considered local, while the 42-year-old patient had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia. The patients were isolated at home, and no symptoms were found in their family members.

The patients had visited the Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment, where they were tested for Monkeypox due to suspicion.

Advisor to the Health Minister, Ehtisham Ali, confirmed that the patients were isolated at home to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Sharjah showed symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening.

As per the airport sources, a passenger identified as Javed Ahmed, arriving from Sharjah, has tested positive for symptoms of monkeypox.

Ahmed, a resident of Rajanpur, was immediately moved to an isolation ward for precautionary measures.

Medical authorities consider the case alarming and are taking stringent precautions.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.