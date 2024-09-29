Karachi reports three more suspected monkeypox cases

KARACHI: Three passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia have shown symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Karachi airport sources.

According to details, the passengers upon arrival from Saudi Arabia were screened, during which signs of monkeypox were detected.

The passengers have been transferred to the Sindh Government Hospital located in NIPA area for further evaluation and care.

Airport authorities have disinfected the immigration area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.