“Is somebody ill?”: Shaheen Afridi on Mohsin Naqvi’s surgery remarks

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi reacted to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks about the team needing a major surgery.

When asked about his take on the PCB chief’s remarks, he inquired, “Whose surgery, Is somebody ill?”

Shaheen Afridi went on to claim that he did not know about any potential change in the team.

The pacer said that India deserved to win the T20 World Cup 2024 as they played their cricket exceptionally throughout the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

It is pertinent to mention that the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated South Africa by seven runs on June 29, securing their second title of the shorter format after 17 years.

“I watched the match and enjoyed it and both the teams played well. On the day whichever team handles the pressure wins. India played a good brand of cricket and deserved to win,” Shaheen Afridi told reporters in London.

Meanwhile, he emphasised the need for addressing the shortcomings of the Pakistan team following their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

“Strong teams compete in the World Cup and they come after going through a process. I think we need to correct few things and if we work hard, results will be with us,” Afridi said.

Following Pakistan’s two consecutive defeats in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at a major surgery in the team.

Addressing a press conference in New York on June 10, after the Green Shirts’ defeat to India, Naqvi said the defeat was disappointing in every way.

“It seemed that a minor surgery would suffice for the Pakistan cricket team, but after the extremely poor performance, it has become clear that the team needs major surgery,” the PCB chairman said.

He went on to add that he was well aware of what was happening within the team and the reasons for the defeat.