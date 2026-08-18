Babar Azam ruled out of first England Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the opening Test of the three-match series against England, which begins at Headingley on Wednesday.

Pakistan red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed on Tuesday that Babar will miss the first Test after failing to recover from a hand injury sustained during the team’s practice match against a PCC Select XI.

In Babar’s absence, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan in the series opener.

Babar was struck on the hand while batting during the practice game on Thursday. The right-hander was on five runs in the 39th over when a delivery from fast bowler Manny Lumsden, which pitched outside off stump, hit his hand.

The Pakistan captain was visibly in discomfort following the blow and received treatment from the team’s medical staff before retiring hurt.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later confirmed that Babar had been advised to rest as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz also confirmed that former captain Shan Masood has recovered fully from his finger injury and is available for selection for the opening Test.

Shan suffered the injury while batting in the first Test against the West Indies in Tarouba. Despite fracturing his finger, he returned to the crease in the second innings, although he did not bat in his usual position.

Subsequent scans confirmed the fracture, ruling him out of the second Test against the West Indies.