Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has been reappointed as the national Test captain after which questions have been raised about why the decision was made and whether any conditions were set by the player for accepting the role.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee has announced the national Test squad for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and England. Leadership has been taken away from Shan Masood, and Babar Azam has once again been entrusted with the Test captaincy.

According to sources, the key reason behind this decision is Shan Masood’s continued struggles as captain. PCB Selection Committee Chairman Aaqib Javed stated that when discussions were held regarding a new leadership option, consensus was reached only on Babar Azam’s name.

Aaqib Javed clarified that Babar Azam has not set any conditions for taking over the Test captaincy. He expressed hope that the change in leadership will have a positive impact on the national team’s performance.

He further noted that in recent matches, Pakistan lost several games in closely contested situations. While Shan Masood’s individual performance as a player remained decent, the overall team performance declined under his leadership, prompting the decision to change captaincy after reviewing results.

Read more: Babar Azam appointed Pakistan Test captain

Aaqib Javed also emphasized that success in bilateral series is crucial for the national team, as consistent results are needed for stability in both captaincy and selection decisions. He added that after the Bangladesh tour, it was observed that the team required more pace in its fast-bowling attack. He further explained that pitch conditions in England are expected to differ, with less grass compared to Bangladesh.

Former captain and selection committee member Misbah-ul-Haq stated that Babar Azam holds importance across all formats. He clarified that Babar was not appointed Test captain based on his T20 performance.

Misbah added that while Babar’s performances in ODIs and T20Is have been outstanding, there is room for improvement in Test cricket. He stressed that a captain must perform both as a leader and as a player.

He also mentioned that Naseem Shah will participate in domestic cricket and will be considered for selection whenever required.

It is worth noting that Babar Azam had stepped down from all-format captaincy following Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, after which Shan Masood was appointed Test captain.