Babar Azam suffers slump in latest ICC Test Rankings

Pakistani star batter Babar Azam has slumped in latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings.

According to the ICC Men’s Test Rankings, Babar Azam is pushed to 19th number on the list due to continue bad show with the bat.

Brook’s rise sees India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal drop to fourth on the Test batter rankings, while England duo Ollie Pope (up eight spots to 32nd) and skipper Ben Stokes (up seven places to 34th) also make some ground following strong showings against the Black Caps.

There is further movement inside the top 10 following the completion of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka, with Kamindu Mendis and Temba Bavuma both achieving career-high ratings at the conclusion of the Durban contest.

Mendis gains two spots to move to seventh for Test batters, while Bavuma is boosted 14 places to 10th overall following scores of 70 and 113 during South Africa’s emphatic 233-run triumph.

His teammate, Saud Shakil has also slipped to 9th number on the list. While spinner Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi also did not make it to top 10 Test Bowlers list of the ICC.

Jansen took 11 wickets for the match – including an outstanding spell of 7/13 in the first innings – with the left-armer achieving career-high ratings in both bowler and all-rounder categories as a result of his heroics.

The tall pacer moves up 19 spots on the bowler rankings to ninth overall and is boosted 10 spots to second on the list for all-rounders, with India duo Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja still holding the lead in each respective category.