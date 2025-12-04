Babar Azam to headline star-studded PSL roadshow at Lord's

The star-studded lineup for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) landmark roadshow at Lord’s Cricket Ground has been revealed, with ace batter Babar Azam and former captain Wasim Akram headlining the event.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the PSL is set to host a road show at the Home of Cricket — highlighting the league’s growth over the years.

“The HBL PSL has rapidly evolved into one of the world’s most exciting and commercially robust T20 leagues.

As the league prepares for expansion with the addition of two new teams, it has already received significant interest from potential ownership groups across the United Kingdom – a testament to HBL PSL’s rising global profile and its strong connection with UK-based cricket stakeholders,” the board had said in a press release.

The lineup for the event was released on the PSL social media handles with an animated poster.

“London Roadshow brings cricket’s biggest names to the Home of Cricket. Join us for an exclusive evening with Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja & Ali Zafar,” the caption of the post read.

Ace batter Babar Azam, former captain Wasim Akram, and opener Sahibzada Farhan will feature in the event, whereas pacer Haris Rauf, commentator Ramiz Raja, and singer Ali Zafar will also add to the lineup of the mega event.

It is pertinent to mention that PSL, which began in 2016 with five outfits, is set to expand with the addition of two new teams.

Notably, the league expanded to five teams in 2018 with the addition of Multan Sultans.

With the addition of two new teams, the league will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, taking the total to eight teams.