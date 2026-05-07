Babar Azam to miss opening Test against Bangladesh
- By Sher Muhammad -
- May 07, 2026
Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test match against Bangladesh due to injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the prolific batsman sustained a left knee injury, which will prevent him from participating in the opening match against the Bengal Tigers. This setback is expected to have a significant impact on the upcoming series.
A medical panel is currently examining the injury, and further updates regarding his fitness will be provided soon. Babar’s absence is a major blow to the national team, especially given his remarkable recent form.
The star performer was the standout player of the recently concluded PSL 11, where Babar Azam scored a massive 588 runs in just 11 innings at an impressive average of 73.02. Babar Azam played a pivotal role in leading his team to the title, recording two centuries and three half-centuries throughout the tournament.
Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in the first Test starting this Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.