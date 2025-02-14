WATCH: Babar Azam throws bat in frustration over shock dismissal in PAK v NZ final

KARACHI: Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam lost his cool, throwing his bat onto the pitch after a disappointing dismissal during the PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam’s frustration boiled over and his poor form continues, yet another time he failed to score big.

Pakistan were off to a dismal start as opening batter Fakhar Zaman perished after scoring 10 off 15 balls while Saud Shakeel fell to Michael Bracewell for just 8 runs and Babar was the next who was dismissed for 29 runs off 34 deliveries.

Nathan Smith delivered a ball on the off stump, and Babar attempted a drive but ended up hitting the ball straight back to the bowler, who took a stunning catch.

The video of the dismissal quickly went viral, showing heartbroken Babar Azam tossing his bat on the pitch in disbelief and frustration as he walked back to the pavilion. He was seemed to be furious with himself and in a state of deep shock.

The crowd at the National Stadium was left stunned and silent, unable to believe that their star player had been dismissed.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Agha then stitched an 88-run stand to stabilise Pakistan’s inning in the PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final.

However, the partnership came to an end when Rizwan fell to Will O’Rourke after scoring 46 off 76 balls.

With Pakistan at 142/4, Tayyab Tahir arrived at the crease to join Salman Agha, however, their partnership ended quickly as Agha was dismissed on 45 off 65 deliveries.

Tayyab Tahir added 38 off 33 balls to the total while allrounder Faheem Ashraf contributed 22 runs to the total.

Pacer Naseem Shah was the last to fall after scoring 19 runs off 17 balls as Pakistan were bowled out for 242 in 49.3 overs.

New Zealand clinched the tri-nation series, beating Pakistan by five wickets.