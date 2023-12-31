Nasser Hussain’s prediction about Babar Azam, Kohli in 2024

Former England captain, Nasser Hussain believes Babar Azam is poised for an outstanding 2024.

In a video released by the International Cricket Committee (ICC), the former England captain shared his predictions for Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, the former captains of Pakistan and India, respectively.

Naseer Hussain expressed his belief that relinquishing the captaincy could relieve Babar Azam of some pressure, allowing him to focus more on his batting skills.

I think it’s a big year for him Babar and Pakistan. He has given up the captaincy, and that might be the weight off his shoulders, said Nasser.

Hussain emphasized the significance of Babar Azam’s role in the team, stating that Pakistan relies on him to score crucial runs.

The most significant thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is score a heap of runs. They need him to score runs. There’s a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, and they reached the finals last time. They will require their former captain to deliver a strong performance, he added.

In addition to Babar, Hussain also predicted a fantastic year for Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli.

Nasser mentioned that Kohli was technically sound in 2023 and recalled his knock against Sri Lanka in the World Cup. The former England skipper added that the cricketer seemed to be in a good mental space, which will only elevate his game in the coming year.