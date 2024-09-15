Imad Wasim reveals he was ‘surprised’ to see Babar Azam as captain again

Imad Wasim, along with pacer Mohammad Amir, made a comeback to the national side for the World Cup. However, his performance in the tournament was underwhelming, as he managed only three wickets and 19 runs throughout Pakistan’s campaign.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim recalled getting ‘surprised’ when Babar Azam was reinstated as Pakistan cricket captain in white-ball formats by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to an interview quoted by Hindustan Times, Imad Wasim said: “Yes, I was surprised, what can I say, it’s ultimately the selector’s call. Whatever they thought was the best option, they picked and they picked the team [accordingly].”

“Everybody in Pakistan was surprised, not just me. So, I can’t say no that I was not surprised,” he added.

Babar had a horrid time as captain when Pakistan were knocked out of ODI World Cup 2023 at league stage. In aftermath of the ODI World Cup 2023 exit, Babar relinquished captaincy in all formats.

Left-handed batter Shan Masood was named Test captain whereas pacer Shaheen Afridi was named T20I captain. However, after Mohsin Naqvi became Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief, he appointed Babar Azam as captain once again.