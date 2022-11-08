Babar Azam’s video goes viral before PAK-NZ semi-final

A video of Pakistan captain Babar Azam practising aggressive shots ahead of his side’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand is going viral.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the viral video on their Instagram account. The clip, which got millions of likes, showed him various playing drives and shots.

That showed his intention of making a strong statement in the semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter’s world cup campaign is not going according to plan with 25 being the highest score.

Babar Azam got dismissed for a golden duck in the riveting fixture against India. He scored four runs each in the games against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The right-handed batter got dismissed for six runs against South Africa and made 25 against Bangladesh.

Batting coach Matthew Hayden Hayden said the skipper was due some “fireworks” — and predicted they could come on Wednesday.

“There’s no question Babar Azam has been under some adversity but that will only make him an even greater player,” he said.

“We know with the weather that when there’s a lull, there’s often a storm that follows, so look out rest of the world because I think we’re about to see something very special from Babar.”

Moreover, former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi also showed confidence in captain Babar Azam.

The former swash-buckling cricketer believed that Babar Azam would return to his old ways with match-winning innings.

“Two to three bad games don’t make you a bad player! Babar Azam is our most consistent performer, he needs our support and backing. He will be back with a big match-winning innings soon,” he stated.

