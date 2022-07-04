MQM’s Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri has been taken into custody as soon he landed at Karachi airport after ending self-exile, ARY News reported on Monday.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case. He has been moved to an unidentified place and will be produced before the court, the sources said.

Last week, the MQM leader had decided to return to Pakistan and approached Sindh High Court for bail. The high court granted security bail to the MQM stalwart for 2 weeks. He was asked to submit two surety bonds of Rs100,000. Later, the provincial government decided to launch an inquiry against Babar Ghauri in the Saulat Mirza case.

Babar Ghauri and others facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013. Read more: Court hears KPT illegal recruitment case against Babar Ghauri, others The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012. According to the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog, Javed Hanif in his capacity as the then KPT chairman misused his official authority and made illegal appointments of 940 employees in the KPT with the connivance of Babar Ghauri. NAB claims that the appointments were made in violation of the KPT law, rules and regulations, which was resulted in loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.

