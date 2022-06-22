Babar Ghauri decides to return to Pakistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri has decided to return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, former federal minister for port and shipping and senior MQM leader Babar Ghauri has decided to return home and in this regard, he has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bails in two cases he is facing.

Babar Ghauri’s lawyer said that whatever allegations and inquiries are made against his client, he is ready to return to the country to face the cases, and he should be given a security guarantee.

The Sindh High Court has granted security bail to the MQM stalwart for 2 weeks. The court has directed Babar Ghauri to submit two bonds of Rs.100,000.

KPT corruption reference Babar Ghauri and others facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013. Read more: Court hears KPT illegal recruitment case against Babar Ghauri, others The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012. According to the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog, Javed Hanif in his capacity as the then KPT chairman misused his official authority and made illegal appointments of 940 employees in the KPT with the connivance of Babar Ghauri. NAB claims that the appointments were made in violation of the KPT law, rules and regulations, which was resulted in loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.

