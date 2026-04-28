Babar hits ton as Zalmi set 222-run target against United

Babar Azam sublime century headlined a dominant batting display by Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Zalmi piled up 221-7 in 20 overs, thanks to Babar Azam’s 103 from 59 balls.

The opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam came out all guns blazing, finishing the powerplay at 68 for nought.

Soon after the fielding restrictions were lifted, Shadab Khan, bowling his opening over, removed dangerous Haris — caught at cover brilliantly after scoring 35 off 16 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Despite the wicket, Babar Azam, who was joined by Kusal Mendis — both topping the runs chart in PSL 11, forged 84 off 51 balls for the second wicket partnership.

The inform duo pounded anything loose with disdain, bringing the total to 156 in just 14.5 overs. However, the stand eventually culminated with Mendis’ wicket. The right-hander struck four boundaries and a maximum.

More to follow…