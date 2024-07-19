Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen denied NOCs for Global T20 Canada

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday denied no-objection certificates (NOCs) to white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for Global T20 Canada 2024.

According to a statement issued today, the PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 Canada event, amongst other players.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” it stated.

The board noted that the three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

“As such, and in line with the PCB’s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh,” it added.

Meanwhile, the PCB approved NOCs for Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz. The four players are predominantly white-ball cricketers, while Iftikhar and Nawaz are centrally contracted players.

Earlier, the PCB had also declined permission to Naseem Shah for The Hundred on the same grounds.