Babar, Shaheen arrive in Australia for BBL 15

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam and ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi have arrived in Australia for their maiden Big Bash League stint, franchises confirmed Tuesday.

The 15th edition of the tournament will kick off from December 14.

Both players’ franchises confirmed their arrivals via social media, with Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers rolling out the welcome mat for two of the tournament’s most high-profile overseas signings.

Shaheen was picked by the Brisbane Heats as their No.1 draft pick, while Babar was signed by Sydney Sixers.

The Heat shared images of the left-arm quick at the airport with a short message: “The number one draft pick has landed. Welcome to Brisbane, Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Babar followed later in the day, with the Sixers posting a short teaser video of the star batter walking into the dressing room, simply captioned: “He’s arrived.”

BBL 15 will run from December 14, 2025 to January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches played largely in prime-time evening slots.

Alongside Babar and Shaheen, several other Pakistan internationals will feature this season: Mohammad Rizwan and Hassan Khan will line up for Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf has signed with Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan with Sydney Thunder, and Hasan Ali with Adelaide Strikers.

The BBL has confirmed that the finals will retain the traditional four-match format, with the Qualifier scheduled for January 20 and the final to be played on January 25.