Babar, Shaheen, Naseem react to Pakistan’s Test series win

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam and pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah reacted to the national team’s home Test series victory against England.

Pakistan sealed a Test series victory after a gap of more than three years with a thumping nine-wicket victory over England in the third match in Rawalpindi.

After the match, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, who all were released from the squad after an innings defeat in the first Test, expressed their joy over the series victory.

Babar Azam, congratulated the team on an ‘incredible turnaround’ and also lauded Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.

“Phenomenal effort once again to make a grand comeback. Amazing turnaround by Noman and Sajid! Congratulations, Team Pakistan,” Babar posted on Instagram.

Naseem Shah also praised spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for their outstanding performance in the series.

“Never underestimate Pakistan. We may get down, but we’re never out. Proud to see @noman.ali2015official & @sajidkhan_244 showing their class.”

Separately, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi also hailed Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for ‘pitch-perfect’ performances and vice-captain Saud Shakeel for a gutsy century.

“What an incredible way to introduce #AqibBall to the world. Pitch-perfect performance from the spin duo Noman and Sajid, and incredible century by Saud Shakeel. Congratulations Pakistan,” wrote Shaheen on his Instagram story.

Pakistan’s decision to make four massive changes after the first Test thrashing paid off as their spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, coming in as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah’s replacement, gave a new life to the struggling hosts.

The spin duo claimed 39 out of 40 England wickets to fall in the remaining two Tests, coupled with handy and timely cameos to further traumatize the touring side.

Their mastery of spin steered Pakistan to their first home Test series victory since 2021.