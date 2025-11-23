Babar, Usman steer Pakistan into tri-nation final

RAWALPINDI: A fighting half-century from Babar Azam, combined with a sensational four-wicket spell from Usman Tariq, powered Pakistan to a convincing 69-run victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series.

Chasing a daunting target of 196, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 126 in 19 overs after a dramatic batting collapse.

Batting first, Pakistan built a solid foundation through openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. Saim played aggressively early on, smashing two consecutive sixes, but his innings ended on 13 off eight balls when he was dismissed by Brad Evans in the third over.

Babar Azam then joined Farhan in the middle, and the duo stitched together a crucial 102-run partnership. Babar grew in confidence as the innings progressed, finding regular boundaries, while Farhan played a steady supporting role.

By the halfway mark, Pakistan were well placed at 83/1 after 10 overs. The partnership eventually ended in the 16th over when Farhan was dismissed for a well-made 63 off 41 balls, which included his seventh T20I half-century.

Babar soon followed after being trapped by Sikandar Raza for 74 off 52 deliveries, an innings decorated with seven fours and two sixes.

Pakistan accelerated at the death, thanks to a late cameo from Fakhar Zaman, who remained unbeaten on 21 off nine balls, hammering two sixes and a four. Pakistan finished at a competitive 195/5 in their 20 overs.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers with 2/39, while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava claimed one wicket each.

Zimbabwe’s reply got off to a disastrous start as Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr ripped through the top order. The visitors slumped to 25/3 inside four overs, with Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brendan Taylor all dismissed cheaply.

Skipper Sikandar Raza briefly tried to anchor the chase, adding 34 runs with Ryan Burl. However, his dismissal for 23 off 18 balls by Mohammad Nawaz triggered a dramatic collapse.

Usman Tariq then produced a stunning spell in the 10th over, dismissing Tony Munyonga before removing Tashinga Musekiwa and Wellington Masakadza on consecutive deliveries to complete a brilliant hat-trick. His burst reduced Zimbabwe to 60/7 in under 10 overs and completely derailed their chase.

Tariq later added a fourth wicket to finish with outstanding figures of 4/18 in four overs.

Ryan Burl stood alone with a brave unbeaten 67 off 49 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes, but received no support from the other end as wickets continued to tumble.

Zimbabwe’s innings finally ended at 126 when Richard Ngarava was run out.

Alongside Tariq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf also chipped in with one wicket each.