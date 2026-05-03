Babar's Peshawar Zalmi beat Hyderabad Kingsmen to lift PSL 11 title

All-rounder Aaron Hardie produced a match-winning performance with both bat and ball to lead Peshawar Zalmi to a five-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Hardie’s unbeaten half-century, coupled with a four-wicket haul, powered Zalmi to their second PSL title, ending a nine-year wait since their maiden triumph in 2017. The victory also marked the first major trophy as captain for star batter Babar Azam.

Chasing a modest 130-run target in the PSL 2025 final, Zalmi overcame an early collapse to reach 130/5 with 28 balls to spare.

The innings got off to a disastrous start as Mohammad Haris (6) and skipper Babar Azam (0) fell in the opening over to Mohammad Ali, leaving Zalmi reeling.

Hardie then steadied the chase alongside Kusal Mendis (9) before further setbacks saw Zalmi slump to 40/4 after Michael Bracewell (4) was dismissed by Akif Javed.

With pressure mounting, Hardie combined with Abdul Samad in a decisive 85-run partnership that turned the match in Zalmi’s favour. Samad scored a brisk 48 off 34 deliveries, including four sixes, before falling in the 15th over.

Hardie, however, remained composed and guided the chase to completion with an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, striking nine boundaries to seal a memorable victory in the Pakistan Super League final.

Mohammad Ali was the standout bowler for Hyderabad Kingsmen with figures of 3/38, while Hunain Shah and Akif Javed took one wicket each.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi’s decision to field first proved decisive as they bowled out Hyderabad Kingsmen for 129 in 18 overs in this PSL 11 title clash.

The Kingsmen struggled from the outset, losing Maaz Sadaqat (11) early before a brief partnership between Saim Ayub and captain Marnus Labuschagne added some stability. Labuschagne scored 20 off 12 balls before falling to Hardie.

Wicketkeeper Usman Khan (8) was dismissed soon after, triggering a dramatic collapse that saw the Kingsmen slump to 73/6, including two run-outs.

Saim Ayub fought a lone battle with a patient 54 off 50 deliveries, but lacked support from the other end.

Hardie led the bowling attack with outstanding figures of 4/27, while Nahid Rana picked up two wickets. Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit claimed one each as Zalmi dominated proceedings.