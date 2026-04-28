Babar leads in-form Peshawar Zalmi into PSL 11 final

Captain Babar Azam struck a scintillating century before Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers delivered a dominant performance to thrash Islamabad United by 70 runs and book a place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final at National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Put in to bat in the PSL 11 Qualifier, Peshawar Zalmi piled up 221/7 in their 20 overs, driven by Babar’s commanding 103 off 59 balls — his fourth century in Pakistan Super League history.

Zalmi made a brisk start as Babar and Mohammad Haris added 72 runs, with Haris smashing 35 off 16 deliveries. Babar then combined with Kusal Mendis for an 84-run stand to keep the momentum intact.

Mendis contributed 41 off 26 balls before falling to Faheem Ashraf, while a brief middle-order wobble saw Zalmi slip to 164/4.

Babar anchored the innings throughout, reaching his century in the 18th over with a flurry of boundaries. Late runs from Aaron Hardie (20 off 10) lifted Zalmi past the 220 mark.

For Islamabad United, captain Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3/42, while Richard Gleeson claimed two wickets.

Chasing 222 in this Pakistan Super League 2025 clash, Islamabad United were bowled out for 151 in 18.4 overs despite a promising start.

Openers Devon Conway (20) and Sameer Minhas put on 58 runs before wickets fell in quick succession. Minhas top-scored with 44 off 23 balls, but regular breakthroughs derailed the chase.

Aaron Hardie led the bowling attack with 3/24, while Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit took two wickets each. The collapse saw United slump from 100/4 to 126/8, effectively ending their hopes.

Imad Wasim’s late 22 provided brief resistance, but Zalmi wrapped up the innings comfortably.

Islamabad United will now face the winner of Eliminator 1 between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen for a place in the final.