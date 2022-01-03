‘Baba’s little girl’: Sarah Khan shares new video of daughter

The leading actor of Pakistan, Sarah Khan has dropped yet another treat for her social media followers, as the doting mother shared a small video clip of daughter Alyana with Falak Shabir.

The video that was posted on Sunday night on the photo and video sharing site has her husband, singer Falak Shabir cradles their only daughter Alyana in his hands, trying to put her to sleep.

As Sarah Khan moves closer to the father-daughter duo while recording, Shabir whispered, “She’s sleeping” and gives a kiss on the infant’s hand.

The adorable video captioned with “Baba’s little girl 💕” has been watched by more than a million social media users in less than 24 hours, and garnered close to half a million hearts.

The ‘Naraz’ actor who is quite frequent on her social media, often shares endearing snippets of her daughter with her millions of followers.

Earlier this week, the talented actor uploaded another adorable picture of her three-month-old daughter, which left fans gushing over the innocent child and managed close to half a million hearts in merely a few hours.

The adorable picture which sees Alyana in a cozy pink and white outfit was captioned with “MashAllah” and some pink hearts.

Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir last year and her family grew earlier this year, as the couple was blessed with a daughter, Alyana in October.

The Singer-Actor duo made the joyous announcement on their official Instagram accounts.

