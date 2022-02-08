Babita from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma arrested?

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Munmun Dutta claimed she was never arrested on accusations of using slurs in a YouTube video.

An Indian news agency reported that Munmun Dutta, whole plays the role of Babita in the show claimed of never being nabbed during an interview. She claimed only questioned by the Hansi Police Station for a few hours before being allowed to leave.

“Contrary to rumours claiming that I was ‘arrested’, I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials,” Munmun Dutta was quoted saying in the report. “I was NOT ARRESTED. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the Court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation.

“The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well-behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

It is pertinent to mention that Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma was criticized for using a slur in a YouTube video.

A First Information Report was filed in Hissar city of the Haryana state despite issuing an apology at that time. The actor had cited the ‘language barrier’ as the reason.

She said that the word was misinterpreted and it was never meant to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings.

