Tourist dies resisting robbery at Babusar top

CHILAS: A distressing incident was reported from Babusar, where a driver lost his life as robbers opened fire during a robbery attempt, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to local police, the victim has been identified as Mohammad Rashid from Punjab fell victim to the fatal shooting incident at the tourist destination of Babusar.

In a bid to rob the tourists, the culprits blocked the road with stones to intercept incoming vehicles. The driver sensed danger and attempted to reverse over which the robbers opened fire, resulting in the tragic loss of the driver’s life.

At the time of the incident, there were six other passengers in the vehicle besides the driver.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan has taken notice of the tourist’s demise in Babusar and has instructed the Gilgit-Baltistan Police and authorities to apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.