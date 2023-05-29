Javeria Saud wins hearts with portrayal of Azra in ‘Baby Baji’

Some are calling her the “sweetest villain” they have ever seen on TV, some term her the “bahu of the year” and some are simply hating her but none has any doubt that Javeria Saud’s performance as Azra in “Baby Baji” is just over the top.

“Baby Baji”, the family drama which became an instant hit since its first episode on May 23, has Javeria Saudi playing the eldest daughter-in-law of a middle class family whose position demands a lot of maturity but she has a heart of a child.

Azra never stays silent, loves food, never takes no for an answer and reacts with a lot of drama when asked about her antics.

Be it her visits to find a suitable match for her brother-in-law or her fights with her mother-in-law or her love for food, Azra is loud and unapologetic.

She loves to assert herself as the “Bari Bahu” (eldest daughter-in-law) of the house but detests working in the kitchen, she wants to know what every single person in the house is up to and knows how to get it all done.

Azra’s character, however, isn’t all fun and has a negative side to it as in effort to assert herself, she sometimes breaks hearts, speaks ill of others and above all, is training her daughter for spying around the house.

The character has many shades and kudos to Javeria Saud’s acting skills, she has managed to bring them all on the screen with such dexterity that she is owning every single frame she is in.

Be it Youtube comments or drama reviews on social media, everyone is just loving Javeria Saud’s portrayal of a bahu who is both vile and fun at the same time.

‘Baby Baji’ which revolves around the story of a middle class family, airs everyday on ARY Digital at 7PM. Other than Javeria Saud and Samina Ahmed, the star cast includes veteran actor Munawar Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Aina Asif and Junaid Jamshed Niazi.