‘Baby Baji’ girls Tuba Anwar, Aina Asif reunite

Young actors Syeda Tuba Anwar and Aina Asif struck a pose together as they reunited after the superhit serial ‘Baby Baji’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Syeda Tuba posted a two-picture gallery with ‘Mayi Ri’ star Aina Asif on the feed, as the two came together, probably for a cricket transmission.

“Happy Girls Are The Prettiest,” Tuba wrote in the caption of the photo post with a series of emojis, which was later re-posted by Asif.

Thousands of social users showered their love on the post with likes and complimentary comments for both girls.

It is pertinent to mention that ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Baby Baji’ concluded after 65 episodes last month. In the star-studded play, Tuba Anwar and Aina Asif essayed Farhat and Saman, the second-youngest and youngest daughter-in-law of the titular character, respectively.

Apart from the two, the ensemble cast also featured real-life couples Javeria and Saud Qasmi, Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Junaid Jamshed, Faiza Khan and Fazal Hussain along with veterans Samina Ahmed and Munawer Saeed.

‘Baby Baji’ was written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Tehseen Khan directed it.

