Baby born with ‘permanent smile’ due to rare condition

A baby girl from Australia has a rare condition which makes it look like she has a permanent smile on her face.

A foreign news agency reported Ayla Summer Mucha, born in December 2021 in Australia, suffers from an anomaly called bilateral microstomia. The rare condition sees the corners of the mouth which don’t fuse together properly.

The doctors at Flinder’s Medical Centre in Adelaide had informed Ayla’s parents Cristina Vercher and Blaize Mucha about the baby’s condition that developed when it was in the womb.

“Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia,” Cristina said as quoted in the report. “So it came as a huge shock.

The mother went on to say she had sensed something was wrong when looking at the child.

Moreover, the doctors were also taken by surprise as they had not seen such a case ever. It was missed in the scans before the child’s birth. It took hours to tell the parents about the anomaly.

“With this came more difficulties as the hospital had little knowledge or support for such a rare condition,” the new mom said.

The woman added that she was thinking about what went wrong during the pregnancy but the doctors ensured that it was not their fault. They are considering surgery to get the matter sorted out.

“We are yet to receive the exact specifications of the surgery, yet we know this involves a skin closure that results in minimal scarring,” the mom said.

