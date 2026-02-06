Baby formula contamination could have affected 36 children

LONDON, Feb 5: UK authorities investigating baby formula contamination said on Thursday there had been 36 likely cases of children developing symptoms consistent with poisoning from affected batches in the country.

A top brand recalled some batches of its key infant nutrition products, and follow-on formulas, across Europe on January 6 due to potential contamination with a toxin that could cause nausea and vomiting.

Two weeks later, Another brand recalled one batch of its infant formula. Worries over the presence of the cereulide toxin have triggered recalls in dozens of countries and raised concerns among parents.

The UK Health Security Agency said that given the widespread availability of the affected products prior to their recall some cases were expected after it alerted hospitals to look out for symptoms consistent with the poisoning.

“Current surveillance indicators do not show unusual increases in reports of vomiting in children under the age of one for this time of year, but UKHSA are monitoring these outputs,” the statement on Thursday said.