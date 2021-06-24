Baby goat born with monkey-like head dies in Egypt

DUBAI: A baby goat, born with what looks like a monkey’s head in Egypt has died after only two days of its birth.

According to local media, the birth of a goat with a monkey-like head has sparked great interest in Al Hedaya village in Assiut Governorate, Upper Egypt.

The owner said he was surprised how a goat he raised gave birth to a “strange creature.” Videos and photos of the goat have gone viral on social media.

While some have speculated that the goat is a result of inbreeding between the two species, experts say it is scientifically impossible.