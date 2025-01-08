‘Baby John’ actor gives reason for poor box office run and it has a ‘Theri’ connection

‘Baby John,’ starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, has turned out to be a flop and was removed from several theatres after a cold reception from the audience.

The film, touted as a Hindi adaption of the Tamil film ‘Theri,’ managed to earn INR47 crores at the box office against a reported budget of INR160 crores.

Despite its release on the Christmas holiday last year, ‘Baby John’ earned just INR12.5 crore, the numbers which declined in the following days at the theatres.

Now, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who co-starred alongside Varun Dhawan, has opened up on the failure of the film at the box office.

In an interview, the actor said that the film was largely ignored by the audience as they had already seen the original film ‘Theri.’

“It [Baby John] did not work as it was a remake of the Tamil film, Theri. If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25 year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film,” Rajpal Yadav said.

Reports had said that Varun Dhawan was in depression over the failure of the much-anticipated film.

Rajpal Yadav refuted the rumours about the mental state of the Bollywood star, saying that Varun Dhawan always attempts to do something different.

“Varun is such a sweet boy, very hardworking. He has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks,” he added.

Directed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ was produced by Atlee who made ‘Theri’ starring Vijay in the lead role.

The film also featured Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.