Woman abducts baby after pretending to be mother’s helper

Police are searching for a woman alleged to have kidnapped a baby girl from a government hospital in India after pretending to help her mother during her stay.

The baby’s parents have been identified as 24-year-old Gunasekaran, a construction worker by profession, and 22-year-old G. Rajalakshmi.

They were residents of Burman Colony of the Thanvajur city of Tamil Nadu state.

The woman was admitted to the Raja Mirasdar Hospital for delivery on October 5 and was blessed with the baby girl on the same day.

The suspect approached the mother before volunteering to be of her assistance. She was helping her for three days before the kidnapping took place.

The alleged kidnapper asked Rajalashmi to take a bath while she takes care of the infant.

After returning, the woman and the baby were nowhere to be seen. The woman and her husband, who came to the hospital with his family members and relatives, started searching for the woman and child but to no avail.

A missing complaint was later filed after which the investigation got started. The investigators have examined the surveillance camera footage in which the alleged kidnapper can be seen going out from the ward carrying a shopping bag with her.

