Baby mix-up at Khanpur hospital leaves parents in a fix

KHANPUR: Two newborn babies reportedly got mixed up at the Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources at the hospital told ARY News on Monday that one woman gave birth to a baby boy while another woman to a baby girl.

The situation turned awkward when the two women claimed they have given birth to the boy. The parents of the newborns demanded that DNA tests be conducted to decide their biological parents.

Doctors, however, said the woman named Amina, wife of Mohammad Rafiq, gave birth to the boy while the girl was born to Majeedan, wife of Farooq Abbasi.

Abbasi alleged the doctors’ negligence created the confusion as both women were felicitated and told that they have given birth to a baby boy. He said he was temporarily taking home the girl while the boy will stay with Rafiq.

We both will accept whatever results of DNA tests come out, Abbasi said.