Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ to release on THIS date

The release date of late great singer Amy Winehouse’s biopic ‘Back to Black‘ has been unveiled.

Focus Features announced that ‘Back to Black‘ will hit theatres on May 10, 2024. The biopic will follow the legendary singer’s early life and the recording of her breakthrough studio album of the same name.

The production company stated that the events will be told from the late artist’s perspective.

Marisa Abela essays Amy Winehouse whereas Jack O’Connell plays her husband Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan portrays the late artist’s father Mitch Winehouse.

It is pertinent to mention Amy Winehouse’s music album ‘Back to Black‘ was released on October 27, 2006 with five out of its 11 songs titled ‘Rehab’, ‘You Know I’m No Good‘, ‘Back to Black‘, ‘Tears Dry on Their Own‘ and ‘Love Is a Losing Game‘ releasing as singles.

The music album received critical acclaim and her songwriting and emotive singing style were highly praised by critics and listeners. Moreover, the album was cited as a key influencer in the widespread popularity of British soul music in the 2000s.

It also inspired the music styles of prolific singers Adele, Duffy, and Estelle.

