Bacteria identified rapidly using new robotic sensing platform

Rapid identification of bacteria is important in healthcare, food safety, environmental monitoring, and infection control. A common initial step is Gram classification, which divides bacteria into Gram-positive and Gram-negative groups.

This helps inform early treatment and safety measures. However, traditional Gram staining involves multiple chemical steps, requires trained personnel, and requires manual analysis.

A research team led by Prof. Zong-Hong Lin at National Taiwan University has created a robotic sensing platform that detects bacteria through touch. This system features a flexible sensor attached to a robotic gripper.

When the robot delicately touches a bacterial sample, the bacteria’s surface emits a subtle electrical signal. Due to the differences in cell wall structures of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, they produce distinct signal patterns.

The team examined representative bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

By integrating signals from two sensing materials and analyzing the patterns with a computer model, the system reached 90.93% accuracy in differentiating Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

The response time was 620 milliseconds. This study was recently featured as a cover article in Nano Energy, emphasizing its potential for rapid bacterial detection and automated biomedical analysis.

This method provides multiple practical benefits. It eliminates the need for staining reagents or extra labels, and the robotic platform minimizes direct human contact with bacterial samples.

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This method is also nondestructive, making it suitable for ongoing or automated monitoring in future systems.

The researchers believe that this touch-based sensing technique could enable quicker point-of-care diagnostics, streamline automated microbiology processes, and enhance bacterial safety monitoring in healthcare and environmental contexts.

Further development might extend the platform to include larger pathogen panels, such as antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other key microorganisms in clinical settings.

“By turning a simple touch into an electrical fingerprint, our system offers a faster and safer way to identify bacteria without chemical labels,” says co-corresponding author Zong-Hong Lin, professor and vice chair in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at National Taiwan University.