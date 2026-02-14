Bad Bunny celebrates Valentine’s Day with ex-girlfriend in Argentina

Bad Bunny has sparked fresh reconciliation buzz after being spotted with ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri in Buenos Aires just days after his high-profile Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance.

The Puerto Rican superstar – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – was photographed enjoying an early Valentine’s dinner with Berlingeri on Thursday night, according to images obtained by Page Six.

With concerts scheduled in Argentina’s capital across the weekend, the singer appeared to celebrate the romantic holiday ahead of time.

Bad Bunny, 31, exited the restaurant wearing a blue hoodie, face mask and dark glasses while flanked by bodyguards shielding him from a surge of fans. Despite the crowd, he paused to greet supporters, shaking hands and hugging several children before leaving the venue.

Berlingeri, 32, kept a low profile, walking discreetly behind him alongside a restaurant staff member before waiting in the car while he interacted with fans. The jewelry designer wore a brown leather jacket paired with matching trousers and open-toed shoes.

The outing comes after Berlingeri was also seen attending the Super Bowl, further fueling speculation that the former couple may be rekindling their relationship.

The pair dated on and off from 2017 to 2022 after first meeting in Puerto Rico following a Zion & Lennox concert.

“I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents [Lysaurie and Tito] and my brothers [Bernie and Bysael],” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in 2020. “We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other.”