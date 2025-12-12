Bad Bunny falls on stage during Mexico City performance: WATCH

Bad Bunny’s fans are his biggest support and they proved it during Mexico show!

On Wednesday, December 10, the 31-year-old singer experienced an unexpected moment onstage during his concert in Mexico City as he fell onstage mid-performance, but the crowd quickly turned it into a memorable show of support.

In a fan shared video – making rounds on social media – Bad Bunny could be seen dancing across the stage while singing Efecto when he appeared to slip and fall.

The Grammy-winner singer – born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – landed on the floor and sat there for a few seconds, appearing slightly stunned.

However, the crowd didn’t let the energy drop. As Bad Bunny remained seated, fans immediately took over the vocals, belting out the lyrics at full volume and keeping the momentum of the performance alive. Their enthusiasm filled the arena until the singer got back on his feet.

Momento en que se resbala y cae Bad Bunny cantando “efecto” en el Estadio GNP en México! 🐰🫢🇲🇽#DTmFWorldTour .@sanbenito pic.twitter.com/CvruOcWmAX — Luis Ernesto Tricampeon🦅🏆 (@LuisErnestoP95) December 11, 2025

After a brief pause, the Tití Me Preguntó singer stood up, smiled and resumed the song, giving a grateful shoutout to the Mexico City crowd for lifting him up.