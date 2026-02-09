Following his Grammy victory for Album of the Year, Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which concluded with several noteworthy moments. However, a significant rumor dominated the internet, claiming that the artist presented his Grammy for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS to a child previously detained by ICE.

The rumours surfaced amidst an ongoing national debate regarding ICE operations. During the performance, the artist was seen handing his historic Grammy to a child watching from the sidelines. Many viewers speculated that the recipient was 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos—who had recently been released from a Texas detention facility—viewing the gesture as a form of protest against immigration policies.

It has since been established, however, that the child was Lincoln Fox, a young model, and not Liam. Lincoln, who is of Egyptian and Argentine descent, has a history of appearing in commercial advertisements.

Because the child was confirmed to be a professional performer rather than the boy from the headlines, it remains unclear whether Bad Bunny intended the gesture to be a specific political statement regarding immigration or simply a moment shared with a co-performer.

Earlier on Sunday, Bad Bunny turned Super Bowl LX into an starry night by bringing out some of the biggest names in entertainment for what may go down as one of the most star-studded halftime performances in Super Bowl history.

The Puerto Rican superstar hosted a high-energy, joy-filled show at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, February 8, featuring headlining performances from Ricky Martin and a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga.

But the surprises didn’t stop there as Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G, and Jessica Alba all made cameos, joining the stage.