Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime outfit selling for eye-watering sum

Fans are still buzzing over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, but now the spotlight has jumped online. One of the grass-style costumes from the performance has popped up on eBay, carrying a $5,000 price tag, and it’s already making waves among collectors and fans alike.

The outfit, worn by a background dancer alongside Bad Bunny, was part of the vibrant stage setup. It included synthetic grass arms, a green sweatsuit, and props that helped bring the whole performance to life. People are noticing the costume’s appearance online because it’s more than just stagewear — it’s tied directly to Bad Bunny’s iconic halftime visuals.

The eBay listing shows the costume in very good condition and comes with extra accessories like in-ear devices and other performance gear. The seller reportedly put it online to cover personal expenses, giving buyers a rare shot at owning something from the show. Fans reacted quickly, sharing screenshots and talking about Bad Bunny’s wardrobe moments, while collectors are eyeing it as a unique piece of entertainment history.

This isn’t the first time items from the show have turned up online. Bad Bunny’s performances are known for their visual spectacle, and costumes like these have a way of becoming collectible almost immediately. The $5,000 asking price proves there’s serious demand for anything tied to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

Even beyond the resale, the costume’s circulation on eBay shows how much lasting attention the show is still getting. It’s a reminder that every detail, every look, from Bad Bunny’s set, matters — fans notice it, collectors want it, and now it has a new life in the online marketplace. The grass outfit, originally part of a fleeting performance, has become a tangible piece of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl legacy.