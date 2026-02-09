Bad Bunny’s star-studded Super Bowl halftime show draws Trump reaction

For much of Super Bowl Sunday, Donald Trump kept things quiet on Truth Social, sharing just a short note wishing Americans a happy Super Bowl. Nothing too dramatic. But that all changed shortly after Bad Bunny, joined by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, took the stage for the halftime show.

Trump went on a long, fiery critique of Bad Bunny’s performance, calling it terrible and arguing that it didn’t reflect what he sees as the greatness of America. He wasn’t holding back, aiming the choreography, the music, and the overall spectacle.

It was one of those moments that quickly made waves across social media, with people either shaking their heads or chuckling at the former president’s reaction.

The halftime show itself was a big deal. Bad Bunny, fresh off a historic Grammy win as the first artist to take Album of the Year for a Spanish-language record, brought energy and surprise to Levi’s Stadium.

He was joined by Lady Gaga for a salsa-inspired twist on one of her hits, Ricky Martin made an appearance, and eagle-eyed fans spotted Cardi B and Pedro Pascal in the crowd. The performance was flashy, high-energy, and clearly meant to celebrate music and culture in a big, bold way.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl itself, Seattle Seahawks versus New England Patriots, was drawing over 120 million viewers nationwide. Bad Bunny’s set felt like a highlight that people were talking about almost as much as the game itself. And for Donald Trump, it was apparently a highlight for all the wrong reasons.

Adding to the media buzz, Turning Point USA had planned an “All-American Halftime Show” as an alternative broadcast, but that pivoted to YouTube at the last minute because of licensing restrictions.

The timing meant Trump’s comments landed in a swirl of political and pop-culture chatter, making Bad Bunny’s performance feel even more like a lightning rod.

By the end of the night, Bad Bunny had commanded attention six times over—from his Grammy win to his Super Bowl set, from the surprise guest appearances to the social media storm.

And while Donald Trump’s reaction dominated certain corners of the internet, most viewers were talking about the music, the spectacle, and the energy Bad Bunny brought to the biggest stage in American sports.