Bad Bunny sued for $16 million over alleged unauthorized voice recordings

Bad Bunny has reportedly been sued for $16 million by a woman who claims her voice was used without permission in two of the global superstar’s songs.

According to Rolling Stone and Billboard, the lawsuit was filed in Puerto Rico on Monday, January 5, on behalf of Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera.

Rivera alleges that a voice recording of her appears in Bad Bunny’s 2018 track “Solo de Mi” from his debut album X 100pre and again in “EoO” from his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos without her consent.

In the audio, Rivera says, “Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perrero,” which roughly translates to, “Listen, damn it, don’t take away my vibe.”

Rivera claims the phrase has become closely associated with Bad Bunny, alleging that he has played the audio during live performances and used it in connection with merchandise sales.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges that the rapper’s longtime producer La Paciencia, whose real name is Roberto Rosado, requested she record the line back in 2018.

She went on to state that she never signed a contract and was not informed that the recording would be used for commercial or advertising purposes.

The lawsuit names Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, and his record label, Rimas Entertainment, accusing them of violating her privacy and publicity rights. Rivera is seeking $16 million in damages. Both Bad Bunny and the label have reportedly been called to appear in court to respond to the claims in May.