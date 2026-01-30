Bad Bunny teases retirement plans while looking ahead to future

Bad Bunny is already thinking about life beyond the spotlight, and his plans are simple!

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, January 28, the Puerto Rican superstar took part in Colbert’s popular “Questionert” segment, where he was asked to describe the rest of his life in just five words.

Without hesitation, the 31-year-old artist replied, “Happy, retired, eating, tripletas, living in Puerto Rico.”

Tripletas, a beloved Puerto Rican sandwich, have long been a symbol of homegrown comfort food, making his response feel especially personal.

Earlier in the game, Bad Bunny also reflected on his earliest memory, revealing that he had a crush at just four years old.

“I remember I used to watch a picture of a girl. It was in a book. My mom had a book, like a picture book. There was a picture of a girl and she was my crush,” he said, admitting that he used to cry over her despite never knowing who she was.

Bad Bunny’s The Late Show with’s appearance comes just over a week before he takes the stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. He is also nominated in six categories at the 2026 Grammy Awards.