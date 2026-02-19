Bad Bunny to star in Puerto Rico historical drama directed by Residente

Following a successful Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny is now stepping into a new chapter of his career, taking on his first leading film role in Porto Rico, a historical drama set in his native Puerto Rico.

The feature marks the directorial debut of René Pérez Joglar, widely known as Residente, and promises a powerful exploration of the island’s history and identity.

According to industry reports, the film will feature an acclaimed supporting cast that includes Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton and Javier Bardem. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu will serve as executive producer, while Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, takes center stage in what is being described as his most significant acting role to date.

While this marks Bad Bunny’s first leading role, he made his screen debut in F9 and the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. He later appeared in Bullet Train, Cassandro and most recently, Caught Stealing.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy,” Pérez Joglar said of the upcoming project in a statement shared with Deadline. “This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”